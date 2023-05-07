Sheboygan Police find two suspects in reported vehicle thefts

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are asking people to look through their vehicles to make sure they haven’t had items stolen after two suspects were found near areas of reported thefts.

Police received reports of several possible vehicle entries and thefts in the area of South 15th street and Mead Avenue at midnight Sunday.

During the same time, there was another report of vehicle entries near North 20th/22nd Street and Geele Avenue.

Police say a suspect was contacted near both incidents and had items in their possession.

If citizens live near this area and are missing items from their vehicles, contact the Sheboygan Police Department 920-459-3333.

