Police arrest man from Campbellsport for OWI, 4th offense

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Christopher A. Bakken, 61 years of age, from Campbellsport has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint of a possibly impaired driver that was stopped on Interstate 41. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived and moved the vehicle off the roadway onto the median shoulder.

After conducting standard field sobriety testing on the driver, he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

