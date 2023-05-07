Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas

Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

