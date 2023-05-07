Green Bay Police advises: Avoid Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge - Car drove off into water

Ray Nitschke Bridge
Ray Nitschke Bridge(Samantha Cavalli)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department has activated the dive team to assist in an incident at the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge - according to a statement issued by the department, a car drove off the bridge into the water at around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Drivers are advised to use the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge as an alternate route until further notice. No further information is currently available.

As soon as we learn more, we will update this article.

