Green Bay Police advises: Avoid Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge - Car drove off into water

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department has activated the dive team to assist in an incident at the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge - according to a statement issued by the department, a car drove off the bridge into the water at around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Drivers are advised to use the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge as an alternate route until further notice. No further information is currently available.

