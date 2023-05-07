The final tribute: local veterans practice military funeral honors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 100 Northeast Wisconsin Veterans are back in class to get a refresher on properly performing military funeral honors.

De Pere VFW Post 2113 held a training session in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Saturday.

“We’re giving that final tribute to somebody who has earned that right and we’re doing it for their loved ones so to do it right is crucial,” Jeff Hughes with the Department of Veterans Affairs explained. “We’re looking for best practices so that they can go out and provide military funeral honors for a family in the most proper and best way.”

The training focused on playing taps using a bugle, performing gun salutes and folding and presenting the United States flag to someone’s next of kin.

“It’s really… tear dropping. I mean, it’s hard to explain but it is. It’s tear dropping,” Quartermaster for VFW Post 6705 Charlie Winnekens said. “The training is important for us Veterans to make sure we do the honor we do for all fallen veterans and all soldiers who have fought or been in service.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Veteran population is predicted to decline from 19.5 million in 2020 to 13.6 million in 2048. The drop... solidifying the need for military funeral honors services in our area.

The Honor Guard is volunteer-based... and the Department of Veterans Affairs noticed a drop in the number of people able to complete services.

“As these Veterans groups get smaller and smaller we’re seeing combinations. It’s not just the American Legion in a town but it might be the American Legion and VFW combining together so they have enough members to continue going out to perform military honors,” Hughes told Action 2 News.

Younger Veterans are often busy with families and careers, making them unavailable during weekday services.

“The retirees–the Vietnam and Korean War Veterans are the ones that are manning the station at this time and we’re just waiting for some of the maybe Gulf, Persian Veterans.”

Dedicated Veterans said they’ll be there for the families of the fallen, rain or shine.

“It’s an honor for us. That’s what we do and that’s what we’re here for,” Winnekens expressed. “Cold, wet, soaking, freezing, you know, but we’re always there for that soldier who died.”

