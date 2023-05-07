DRY & MILD TO FINISH THE WEEKEND, ONE LAST ROUND OF RAIN MONDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Scattered storms, some briefly made it to strong level, came through northeast Wisconsin early Sunday morning ahead of a warm front moving to the north. As one warm front moves out, another forms down in Illinois and Iowa. The second warm front will be associated with our next weathermaker that’ll bring showers Monday afternoon into nightfall. For Sunday, the skies will start out overcast, but clouds should gradually clear out by noon with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be comfortable around 70 degrees with 60s along the lake shore.

The next weathermaker will move east-northeast toward the Wisconsin-Illinois border. This will provide enough lift to create more showers Monday afternoon into nightfall. No storms are likely as instability isn’t there. Showers will end shortly after sunset and we will gradually clear out by Tuesday. Highs will be the coolest on Monday with highs in the mid to lower 50s, then we will warm up back to the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week thanks to high pressure from Canada.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E -> NW 5-10 MPH, WAVE: 1-2′

MONDAY: NE 5-10 MPH, WAVE: 1-2′

TODAY: Cloudy start with isolated showers then gradually clearing. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Clouds return, isolated sprinkles. LOW: 47

MONDAY: Scattered showers mainly by the afternoon into nightfall. Cooler. HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and nice. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: More sunshine and mild highs. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, getting warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, maybe showers? HIGH: 72

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

