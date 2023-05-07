COOL & DAMP MONDAY... BUT BETTER DAYS ARE COMING

The coming work week is shaping up to be pretty good overall. We just have to get through a minor speed bump on Monday with cool conditions and rain chances.

A few spotty showers are possible Sunday evening and night. Could there be a few rumbles of thunder? It’s possible, but the big storms will stay well to our south tonight. Lows will be in the 40s to around 50° as ENE winds setup between 5-15 mph. Areas of dense fog may develop and continue into the first half of Monday morning.

Our Monday will be mainly cloudy, damp, and cool. Any fog issues should ease by late morning but the chance of rain will continue, especially from Green Bay southward. Highs for most of us will be in the 50s, but some chilly upper 40s are possible lakeside. Winds from the ENE continue at 5-15 mph.

An area of high pressure will scoot into the region starting Tuesday and it should give us a pretty good stretch of weather through the end of the week. Skies will be much brighter and temperatures will rebound accordingly. Highs in the 60s return Tuesday with 70s Wednesday through Friday.

The next big weather maker looks to be some sort of low pressure and/or cold front sometime next weekend. Model trends are slowing this system down so I’ve lowered rain chances both Friday and Saturday. Next Sunday may offer a better chance of rain but time will tell.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: ENE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: VAR 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers, maybe a storm. Areas of fog develop. LOW: 46

MONDAY: Morning fog. Areas of rain, especially from Green Bay south. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies. Milder. HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice & warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Stray shower? HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with a chance of rain. HIGH: 64

