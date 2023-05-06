RAIN & STORMS TONIGHT, MILDER ON SUNDAY

Another weekend, another less than stellar start. That seems like it’s been the case going back to the fall. On a positive note, Sunday will be MUCH warmer away from Lake Michigan... but rain chances will continue.

For tonight... an area of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop during the evening and continue overnight. While severe weather is not expected, we may have some heavy downpours, lightning, and even some small hail. Temperatures will be fairly steady overnight with 50s southwest of Green Bay and 40s near the lakeshore and up north. Winds will be from the ESE 5-15 mph.

Rain & Storms Saturday Night (WBAY)

Sunday may start off cloudy and wet in a few places but that should change by midday as a little dry slot moves in. Highs away from Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay look to be well into the 70s. As you would imagine, only 60s (and even 50s) are expected near the cooler lake waters. Winds will become northeasterly but remain in the 5-15 mph range.

Rain Potential (WBAY)

Rain and storm chances continue from late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. Highs to start the work week should be mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Pretty decent weather seems like a good bet for the middle to end of the work week. Right now it looks like we’ll be back into the 70s with a little more sunshine.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ESE 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: W/ENE 5-15 MPH, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Areas of rain & thunderstorms. LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Early rain and clouds then variably cloudy. Late day rain & storms also possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Cloudy & cool. Areas of rain. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Milder. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 73

