Packers offensive rookies adding to youth movement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The youth movement is underway in Green Bay. The rookies have arrived.

“The stadium and then this, is kind of like, pinch me. Oh my gosh, we’re here,” Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave said. “I think this is as good of a spot as any, so I’m really excited to be here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Six of the Packers 13 draft picks are potential weapons to help Jordan Love in this new era. And they’re ready to put in the work.

“Just learn the playbook. I’m coming here to learn the playbook. If you know the plays, you can play fast. That’s my main focus right now. That’s what I’ve hounded in,” rookies receiver Jayden Reed said.

“It’s a fun process,” rookie tight end Tucker Kraft said. “The coaches are here to get us acclimated as fast as they can. I’m just excited to take it one day, one rep at a time. I can line up in any part of the field here in Green Bay, run a route, get on a man in space.”

These two tight ends, Musgrave and Kraft, join a TE room with just two guys with NFL experience - Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis.

It’s a similar situation for the receivers. The veterans in that room are just sophomore in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samouri Toure.

“Being in a young group that I’m in, I feel like we can relate. Just coming into the league, some guys one year, some two. Us as rookies, we can learn from them,” rookie receiver Donvayvion Wicks said.

“We’re here to follow beind them, follow behind the guys and see how they attack the day, attack practice,” Reed added. “It’ll all come togethere as a whole. I’m just here to add value where I can, special teams, receiver. Those guys, we’re a team.”

A team, and Love is on the welcoming committee.

“He texted me right after I got picked up. I thank him for that,” Reed said. “I’m just ready to build some chemistry with this whole offense and work.”

Meanwhile, one draft pick was on the sideline today. Receiver Grant DuBose did not practice Friday.

Matt LaFleur also was not at practice, as he was attending a charity event in Madison.

