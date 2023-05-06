More than 1,700 volunteers registered for Fox-Wolf Watershed cleanup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, May 6, volunteers of all ages will head to 67 cleanup sites along lakes and rivers to remove trash and debris from water and land.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. and last until 11.30 a.m. and is organized by the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance.

The 2022 event saw 1,617 participants who removed 8,429 pounds of trash. In a statement released to the media, the organizers underline their believe in making trash cleanup a fun and family-friendly activity.

There is no cost to participate, all are welcome to join, and all cleanup supplies are provided. Our hardworking volunteers are invited to attend the Volunteer Picnic in Appleton after cleaning up for free lunch, games, exhibits, bounce houses, raffles, and more.

The statement provided also reads the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance believes that the water resources of the Fox and Wolf Basin are essential to the ecological and economic integrity of the region and the foundation of its quality of life.

According to the medie release, Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance is a non-profit organization that works with partners to protect and restore the water resources of the Fox-Wolf River Basin. Trash Free Waters is a program of the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance that works to prevent and reduce trash and litter on our lands and in our waters through targeted campaigns, cleanup events, and outreach and education.

Fore more information, call Kelly Reyer at 920-915-1502 or send her an email at kelly@fwwa.org. Details can also be found at https://fwwa.org/

