MORE SPOTTY SHOWERS & MILD HIGHS, OVERNIGHT STORMS TONIGHT

The same stationary front that’s been sitting over Wisconsin the last several days will cause one more day of spotty showers during the morning hours on Saturday. By the afternoon, it’ll still be cloudy and decent with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with cooler highs by the lakeshore again as winds will still be from the southeast between 10-15 mph. Heading into Saturday night, the stationary front will finally push northward as a system from Kansas will move to the northeast toward Illinois. As it does, storms will form overnight into Sunday morning, but no severe storms are expected. By mid to late morning Sunday, the storms and rain will be done and sunshine will eventually come back by the afternoon. highs will even warm up to the 70s inland and 50s by lakeshore.

Heading into the new week, more chances of scattered storms are possible Monday. By Tuesday, the rain will finally wrap up and sunshine will come back for several days. Sunshine will stick around through next Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-15 MPH, WAVE: SE 10-15 KTS. 1-2″

TONIGHT: SE 10-15 MPH, WAVE: SE 10-15 KTS. 1-2″

SUNDAY: ENE 5-15+ MPH, WAVE: ENE 5-10 1-2″

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers during the morning. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Cloudy start, then storms after midnight. LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy morning with isolated showers, then partly sunny by afternoon. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Chance of scattered storms, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy then gradually clear out, partly sunny. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Maybe a shower? HIGH: 74

