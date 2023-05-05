Woman dies after crash on State Highway 29 near Hillcrest Drive

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old woman died at the scene of a crash Thursday, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

Around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department responded to a traffic related incident on State Highway 29 near Hillcrest Drive. Police said a woman died as a result of this incident. Police didn’t release any other details about the woman or what exactly happened.

Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oneida Police Department, Hobart Fire Department and First Responders, County Rescue, Brown County Medical Examiner, and the Brown County Highway Department.

There are no criminal charges anticipated at this time, police said. Police said in a news release Friday there will be no further information released on this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.