Winnebago County Mental Health Institute celebrates 150 years of service

WINNBEAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Evers attended the party. The visit from Madison did not, however, obscure the big challenges associated with running the facility.

The governor and state leaders in health care reflected on decades of service - as well as overcoming obstacles. The Winnebago County Mental Health Institute helps people of all ages living with challenging behavior patterns and complex psychiatric illnesses.

Director Jessie Andrews says they couldn’t meet the needs of their patients without dozens of dedicated staff members.

“Our staff here are dedicated, they are experts and they are all heart,” she remarked.

While this is a happy occasion, the journey hasn’t always been easy. Dating back to 2017, our investigations uncovered what staff called “draining and dangerous conditions”. Staff members told our reporters they were called upon to work shifts up to 16 hours to make up for staffing shortages.

Patient care was also called into question.

But now, six years later, Andrews says they’ve made changes.

“We have had the opportunity, however, to utilize some contract staffing and that’s really been very helpful. We’ve also made many efforts in terms of recruitment and treatment of staff and introducing flexible schedules,” Andrews explained.

She says that families can now rest easy in their care.

“I trust the care that we provide. It is important work and we do it well at the end of the day. This is a great institution,” she added.

Governor Tony Evers commended the institute’s years of service - and also making necessary improvements. He says every center for mental health in Wisconsin is faced with challenges, as is our society.

“We have to deal with the issue of stigma,” he said.

He is calling for better access to intermediate centers, so that places that provide high level care like Winnebago County don’t get overwhelmed.

“It is a disease, it can be treated, and we have lots of people across the state willing to help them,” Evers said.

He has designated this the year of Mental Health for Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.