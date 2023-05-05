WEEKEND RAIN & STORM CHANCES

The weekend is not going to be a washout... but there will be rain around from time to time. Some thunder is possible, but severe weather is unlikely. We’ll have a shot at some 70s away from Lake Michigan by Sunday.

Scattered showers are possible Friday evening, especially NORTH. Additional rain is expected to develop during the night and there could be a few rumbles of thunder too. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll likely have some rain around Saturday morning through early afternoon, followed by a little bit of a break. Highs will be in the 50s near Lake Michigan with low to mid 60s farther west. Winds from the southeast may be over 20 mph at times. Some additional rain and storms are possible later Saturday and into Saturday night.

Sunday is looking like it will be the drier day of the weekend, at least for most of the daylight hours. But a few spotty showers or storms can’t be ruled out. Highs in the 70s are more likely, but cooler 60s and 50s will be present again near Lake Michigan. Another batch of rain or storms may move in Sunday night.

Additional rain chances will continue early next week but we’ll start to dry things out for a few days midweek. Highs in the 60s and 70s will be common over the next week with lows in the 40s and 50s. Locations near Lake Michigan will trend cooler when there is a wind off the cool lake waters.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E/SE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SSE 10-20 G20+ MPH WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Some thunder possible. Cooler 50s lakeside. HIGH: 61 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Warmer. A shower or storm possible. Cooler 50s & 60s lakeside. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of rain. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Milder again. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or storms. HIGH: 73

