Student arrested in ‘hit list’ threat made against Southern Door School District students

Cleveland
Cleveland(WOIO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A high school student is accused of threatening other students, telling them they were on a “hit list.”

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested Matthew L. Zittlow, an 18-year-old Brussels man, on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, Zittlow is a student at Southern Door High School.

The sheriff’s office said he created a fictitious e-mail account posing as someone else and sent a threatening email to the other students. A recommendation of the following charges was forwarded to the Door County District Attorney’s Office:

• Terrorist Threats (Wis. Stat. 947.019(1)

• Unlawful Use of Computerized Communication Systems (Wis. Stat. 947.0125(2a)

On Sunday, April 30, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential threat at Southern Door Schools. An email was sent to a select group of students telling them that they were on a hit list. The school district notified parents and the sheriff’s office investigated the threat while sending deputies to schools as a precaution.

A bond hearing for Zittlow was held at 1:00pm Friday. Additional charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh
Police lights road
Woman dies after crash on State Highway 29 near Hillcrest Drive
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Photo of Washington Island graduating class found at firing range
Scales of Justice (Courtesy: MGN)
Jury finds De Pere senior living facility responsible for woman’s death
Officer steps out of car and shoots himself
Police footage shows Hobart-Lawrence officer after being shot by his own gun

Latest News

A police car.
Authorities say arrests break-up drug trafficking group
Seven people were arrested following a shooting at a bar in Oconto County. April 2023.
Seven arrested after disturbance and shooting in Oconto County
Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's home in Spring Green, WI can be seen along the 200-mile Frank...
New and improved way to travel across 200-miles of Frank Lloyd Wright history
Police lights road
Woman dies after crash on State Highway 29 near Hillcrest Drive