Student arrested in ‘hit list’ threat made against Southern Door School District students

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A high school student is accused of threatening other students, telling them they were on a “hit list.”

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested Matthew L. Zittlow, an 18-year-old Brussels man, on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, Zittlow is a student at Southern Door High School.

The sheriff’s office said he created a fictitious e-mail account posing as someone else and sent a threatening email to the other students. A recommendation of the following charges was forwarded to the Door County District Attorney’s Office:

• Terrorist Threats (Wis. Stat. 947.019(1)

• Unlawful Use of Computerized Communication Systems (Wis. Stat. 947.0125(2a)

On Sunday, April 30, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential threat at Southern Door Schools. An email was sent to a select group of students telling them that they were on a hit list. The school district notified parents and the sheriff’s office investigated the threat while sending deputies to schools as a precaution.

A bond hearing for Zittlow was held at 1:00pm Friday. Additional charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

