Slow-No Wake order lifted on Wolf River

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just in time for weekend boating, a Slow-No Wake order on the Wolf River has been lifted.

Waters have receded enough to reduce the threat of erosion and property damage on the river’s edge.

The order affected waters in Waupaca County downstream of New London.

Waupaca County Emergency Management reminders boaters a Slow-No Wake could be ordered anytime water levels rise to a threatening level again.

