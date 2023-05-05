Seven arrested after disturbance and shooting in Oconto County

Seven people were arrested following a shooting at a bar in Oconto County. April 2023.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven people were arrested after a disturbance and shooting at an Oconto County bar.

Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Archie’s Heavenly Spirits on County Highway J in Little Suamico on Saturday, April 29 around 10:00 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they determined that during the fight outside the bar, 25 year old Remington Jones was shot. Jones was taken to a local hospital for treatment, his injuries were non-life threatening.

The alleged shooter is 36 year old Michael Booth of Lena. He was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries as a result of the fights. He was taken into custody following his trip to the hospital.

Booth was booked into the Oconto County Jail for charges of Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

Five others were arrested in relation to this case. All of them were booked into the Oconto County Jail:

- Remington J. Jones, age 25

947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct

940.19(2) – Substantial Battery

- Heather M. Pick, age 32

947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct

940.19(1) – Battery

- Mitchell R. Francios, age 27

947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct

940.19(2) – Substantial Battery

- Tyler J. Peterson, age 27

947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct

940.19(1) – Battery

- Brennan R. Peterson, age 24

947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct

- Kimberly R. Alft, age 36

947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct

940.19(2) – Substantial Battery

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the case by the Oconto Police Department, the City of Oconto Falls Police Department and County Rescue. The Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban ended the release by saying “this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

