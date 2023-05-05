Scandinavia commission doesn’t endorse Iola sand mine

SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A sand mine planned near Iola is a step closer to becoming no more after the Scandinavia Planning Commission denied a permit recommendation during its meeting Wednesday night.

Since October, people in Scandinavia living near the Iola Car Show grounds have been fighting a proposed sand mine, saying it goes against the town’s comprehensive plan.

Following a roughly two-and-a-half-hour meeting Wednesday evening, the Scandinavia Planning Commission voted not to recommend the proposed project’s permit application.

The vote was unanimous.

Greg Ambrosius, a member of the No Iola Sand Mine group, the questions that drove the commission’s decision were:

What are the existing use(s) of adjacent lands to this parcel, and are they compatible?

Is the proposal consistent with the town comprehensive plan?

Is the proposal consistent with the town goals, objectives and development strategies as found in the Town of Scandinavia comprehensive plan?

Ambrosius argued four water wells, including his, were not identified in the permit.

“The permit asks to mine 40 feet,” he said. “How could this permit be granted when they could be digging lower than my well and possibly affecting my water quality? It’s possible that all of our wells are fine, but it must be determined first before a permit can be granted.”

Representatives with the Iola Car Show argued the mines would provide funding back to the car show.

“The car show would have been long gone if we hadn’t made improvements and challenges and changes,” Iola Car Show Board Treasurer Mark Sether said. “What worked 20 years ago is not working today, and it won’t work in 5 years, so we have to continually look to improve how we do things.”

The planning commission agreed the permit’s proposal disregarded the town’s comprehensive plan, ultimately deciding the permit did not meet any requirements that would better the area.

Wednesday’s vote was not a final decision, just a recommendation.

The town board will meet Wednesday, May 10, to vote on its own recommendation.

Both recommendations will then go to the Waupaca County Zoning Committee, which will have the final say.

