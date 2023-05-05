Photo of Washington Island graduating class found at firing range

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Washington Island are investigating a photo of last year’s graduating class at a firing range.

Officials say the picture of the class of 2022 was being used as target practice and caused concern among people who live there.

They say they are working with the school resource officer to investigate the discovery and will take any precautions law enforcement may suggest.

School officials say anyone with questions or concerns can call the school district.

