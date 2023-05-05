Photo of Washington Island graduating class found at firing range

A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning.(WPTA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Washington Island are investigating a photo of last year’s graduating class at a firing range.

Officials say the picture of the class of 2022 was being used as target practice and caused concern among people who live there.

They say they are working with the school resource officer to investigate the discovery and will take any precautions law enforcement may suggest.

School officials say anyone with questions or concerns can call the school district.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh
Officer steps out of car and shoots himself
Police footage shows Hobart-Lawrence officer after being shot by his own gun
FILE - A suspect is facing multiple charges after two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash...
Woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities: Reason behind Tara Sullivan’s disappearance still unknown
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer

Latest News

Police lights road
Woman dies after crash on State Highway 29 near Hillcrest Drive
Scales of Justice (Courtesy: MGN)
Jury finds De Pere senior living facility responsible for woman’s death
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Increased police presence at Oshkosh schools Friday due to social media threat
The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Oshkosh history professor: King’s coronation is worth getting up for