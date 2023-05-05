Oneida Nation raises awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women

Red clothing remembers the victims
By Emily Reilly
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida nation is encouraging people to wear red today to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

According to the DOJ, Native American women face murder rates that are ten times higher than the national average.

“We don’t get the other part of that closure and that’s to see justice occur to someone who had no right to take someone’s life. To that person who violated.. that young lady, that mom, that sister,” said Gina Powless-Buenrostro, an Oneida tribal member.

Her mother, Dorothy Ninham, says a lack of resources, isolation, and not enough attention from law enforcement are all part of the problem.

“It just doesn’t seem like we’re a priority to them,” said Ninham. “We never have been.”

Powless-Buenrostro says in order to solve the problem, more people need to be aware it’s occurring and take action. She also says the display of red dresses hanging on the trees outside of the Oneida Tribe Norbert Hill Center will help bring attention to it.

“This hopefully will bring awareness and education in terms of the community, surrounding communities, that we’re still here, we’re feeling this pain and we need your help,” said Powless-Buenrostro.

Powless-Buenrostro encourages people to write letters to state leaders urging them to allocate more funding for this cause. Oneida Nation is hosting an awareness walk tomorrow at 10 am at the Oneida Community Recreation Site one. Everyone is welcome.

