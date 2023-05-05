ON & OFF RAIN THROUGH YOUR WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
On and off rain through the weekend. See who has the best chances in the forecast. Highs in the 60s.
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s multiple chances of rain ahead... A stationary front draped across central Wisconsin will kick off occasional showers and storms all the way through Monday.

One round of light rain will push through the Fox Valley this morning. These showers will tend to drift into northern Wisconsin this afternoon. Otherwise, our skies will be mostly cloudy with an east-southeast breeze. That onshore wind will keep the lakeshore cooler, with highs in the lower 50s. Inland areas will be more mild, with highs mainly in the low to middle 60s.

Another batch of showers arrives into tomorrow morning. There might also be some embedded thunderstorms. However, our storm chances will likely be higher Saturday night, as a disturbance passes through the region. Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

While there is a shower or storm chance on Sunday, it’s going to be a SMALLER rain chance. With some sunshine and a west breeze on Sunday, we’re expecting warmer highs in the lower half of the 70s... So the weekend will NOT be a total washout. If you can, plan your outdoor activities during those dry hours!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-15+ KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 61, but cooler low 50s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. A bit brisk. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer. Spotty showers and storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers and storms at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Clouds, then afternoon sun. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers. HIGH: 70

