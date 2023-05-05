Jury finds De Pere senior living facility responsible for woman’s death

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury says a De Pere senior living facility should pay $2 million in punitive damages after finding the staff’s negligence contributed to a woman’s death.

Jolene Shea’s family sued Meridian Senior Living LLC following her death in 2019 at Birch Creek, a facility run by Meridian.

According to the lawsuit, the staff at Birch Creek committed to checking on Shea every couple of hours as she grew increasingly weak and became incontinent.

On Sept. 28, the staff checked on her at 5:30 p.m. and didn’t look in on her again until 10 o’clock the next morning, when they found her unresponsive, lying in her bathroom. The on-call nurse came in and didn’t call for De Pere Fire and Rescue for 30 minutes. Shea died at a hospital on Sept. 30.

The family argued Meridian violated standards for adequate staffing and training. The jury also agreed with claims that the family was “falsely induced” to move Shea to Birch Creek based on false advertising and promises of around-the-clock care and that Shea had significant pain and suffering as a result of the facility’s negligence.

In addition to the punitive damages, the jury awarded Shea’s family $579,000 for pain and suffering and loss of companionship.

Birch Creek has closed in the intervening years. Meridian still operates The Landings of Kaukauna and facilities in 9 other states, according to its website.

