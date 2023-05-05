INTERVIEW: EAA says no B17s for this year’s AirVenture

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA will hold its 70th fly-in this July, but something will be missing. Due to repair issues, there won’t be a B-17 in attendance.

There are only a handful of these World War 2 workhorse bombers still flying, but none of them are flying right now. EAA has its own B-17, but it is in pieces right now as it undergoes repairs.

In the video above, we are joined by Dick Knapinksi, Director of Communications For EAA, who explains more.

