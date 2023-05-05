Increased police presence at Oshkosh schools Friday due to social media threat

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image - Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There is an increased police presence at Oshkosh schools Friday after a threat made on social media.

District officials say they’re aware of the apparent threat sent out nationwide and while they believe the threat is a hoax, they are increasing police presence to be safe.

The district says classes will continue as normal.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh
Officer steps out of car and shoots himself
Police footage shows Hobart-Lawrence officer after being shot by his own gun
FILE - A suspect is facing multiple charges after two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash...
Woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities: Reason behind Tara Sullivan’s disappearance still unknown
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer

Latest News

Scales of Justice (Courtesy: MGN)
Jury finds De Pere senior living facility responsible for woman’s death
The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Oshkosh history professor: King’s coronation is worth getting up for
An American flag hangs as the farewell for the veterans after the mission is over
Emotional day in Washington D.C. for U.P. veterans
Slow no wake buoy
Slow-No Wake order lifted on Wolf River