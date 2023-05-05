Increased police presence at Oshkosh schools Friday due to social media threat
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There is an increased police presence at Oshkosh schools Friday after a threat made on social media.
District officials say they’re aware of the apparent threat sent out nationwide and while they believe the threat is a hoax, they are increasing police presence to be safe.
The district says classes will continue as normal.
