Fond du Lac County man accused of multiple arson fires

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing multiple charges for arson in Fond du Lac County.

Daniel Enright was charged Thursday with five counts of intentionally setting fire to another’s land and two counts of arson of property other than a building.

The first suspicious fire was investigated in March 2020. Eventually, an investigation led officers to Enright in February 2023, where a criminal complaint said he admitted to lighting fires in the area over the last three years.

The criminal complaint states Enright told investigators he lit fires to relieve stress, which included the birth of his child three years ago. The criminal complaint also states Enright admitted to starting one of the fires after arguing with his fiancée.

According to the criminal complaint, the fires were in grassy brush marsh types of areas.

If convicted, Enright faces a potential sentence of more than 30 years in prison and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth in fines.

