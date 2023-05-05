Dinosaurs invade Resch Expo

Interview with Jurassic Quest dino trainer Brianna Broussard
By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Call it “Jur-Resch-ic Park.” Dinosaurs are invading the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon this weekend, May 5-May 7, with Jurassic Quest.

Kids will come face-to-face with life-size dinosaur herds -- don’t worry, they’re trained to stay inside the fences and pose for selfies. Dino trainers will introduce you to a baby dinosaur. And they’ll experience how archeologists dig for dinosaur bones.

Kristyn Allen talked with dino trainer Breanna Broussard about the entertaining and (shhh...) educational experience.

Get tickets on the Jurassic Quest website.

