Countdown to fishing season opener is on - the big day for anglers in Wisconsin is May 6, 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has more than 15,000 inland lakes - and 42,000 miles of rivers. As of May 6, folks can take their boats out and cast their lures in hopes of reeling in some big fish.

Many are exited about fishing on that first day and they want to get out early. Anyone that is 16-years-old or older is required to purchase a fishing license. Anglers can buy a license through the DNR’s license portal at https://gowild.wi.gov/, or from a licensed agent. On the Fox River, people can fish all year - but that’s not true for Wisconsin’s inland lakes and streams. Folks travel hours for the General Inland Fishing Season opener, for example to the High Falls Reservoir in Marinette County.

Popp’s resort, west of Crivitz, prepares for a surge in die-hard anglers.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says almost 1.3 million people fish in Wisconsin each year.

“Out here, on High Falls, they’ll be fishing walleye. A lot of walleye fishing early in the season like this. As far as panfish, it’s usually bluegills. The sun hasn’t been good yet but if we get some sunny days they’ll get going as well,” said Leon Popp, owner of Popp’s Resort.

Bait shop workers at the resort are stocking up - not just on life jackets and fishing rods - but minnows for anglers to use for bait.

“We had a couple folks in this morning. They each bought a couple of lures and probably spent 50-60 bucks on lures that they already have in their tackle box but they were excited–ready to go,” explained Leon Popp.

The Wisconsin DNR says the state reels in nearly $1.5 billion annually from fishing equipment, and almost $2.3 billion from fishing-related activities. Some of those revenues come from lodging.

Popp’s Resort offers rooms for people spending more than one day on the water, wishing to stay overnight.

“For a weekend, a couple hundred bucks on a smaller cottage or hotel room up to 300 to 400 dollars a night on some of the bigger units,” Leon Popp mentioned.

He described the General Inland Fishing Season as a great opportunity for big family gatherings: “A lot of the folks have been coming from year to year, so you get to know them and there’s a lot of people, even second generations, grandfathers, their sons coming up.”

Fishing spots are listed on the DNR’s website, which we have posted at wbay.com/links.

