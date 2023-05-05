Authorities say arrests break-up drug trafficking group

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities in Northeast Wisconsin announced Friday that “multiple” members of a drug trafficking group were arrested this week. An exact number of arrests wasn’t released.

Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) said that their investigators, as well as United States Marshals Service, and area law enforcement agencies arrested multiple members of a drug trafficking organization who are alleged to be responsible for obtaining and distributing approximately 1 million fentanyl pills throughout Northeast Wisconsin in less than a year.

LWAM said the street value of this quantity of fentanyl pills is approximately $5 million. The investigation was led by members of LWAM with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

According to LWAM, these arrests, which were largely a result of a follow up related to the December 2022 seizure of approximately 54,000 fentanyl pills, mark a significant disruption in the flow of highly lethal fentanyl pills to the area.

LWAM said fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the DEA, fentanyl can be deadly in quantities as little as 2mg, which is only the size of a few grains of sand and approximately 60% of seized fentanyl pills contain a potentially lethal dose.

