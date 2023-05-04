SPOTTY SHOWERS AND A VARIETY OF HIGH TEMPS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
60s for the next week with chances of rain every day
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A slow moving front is pushing into the Midwest. It’s going to stall out across the region over the next few days. This front will be the focus for occasional scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Most of our morning showers will be closer to the Upper Michigan border, with a rain chance developing farther south later today. However, today’s rain chance is only 30%, so not everyone will get wet. There’s also a chance of isolated storms around and after sunset, but severe weather is NOT expected.

Our weather has been relatively calm this morning, but look for a breezy southeast wind this afternoon. This onshore wind will give us a wide variety of high temperatures. Lakeside towns will only have highs around 50 degrees, while many spots in central Wisconsin should reach a warmer 70 degrees. Highs will be in the low to middle 60s across the Fox Valley.

The forecast stays mild through the weekend, with additional on and off rain chances... Yes, we are expecting SOME rain over the weekend, but no, it will NOT be a washout. If everything pans out, our weather pattern turns drier towards the middle of next week, with high temperatures rising to about 70 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 61, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Isolated evening storms. A bit breezy. LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy again. HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 70

