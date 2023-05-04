SPOTTY SHOWERS & STORMS THROUGH NEXT TUESDAY, VERY LOW RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS

A slow moving front is pushing into the Midwest. It’s going to stall out across the region over the next few days. This front will be the focus for occasional scattered showers. Despite some early showers, Thursday remained dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but there’s still a chance of isolated showers Thursday night, but severe weather is NOT expected.

The onshore wind kept lakeside towns only in the 50s while many spots in central Wisconsin reached 70s like Oshkosh and Waupaca. Through most of the afternoon, the temperature change between Oshkosh and Sturgeon Bay was 20 degrees. Lows will fall to near normal in the mid to lower 40s and highs will be back in the lower 60s Friday. It’ll still be cooler near the lakeshore around 50 degrees.

The forecast stays mild through the weekend, with additional on and off rain chances... Yes, we are expecting SOME rain over the weekend, but no, it will NOT be a washout. If everything pans out, our weather pattern turns drier towards the middle of next week, with high temperatures rising to about 70 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Early showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy again. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. HIGH: 66

