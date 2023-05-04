SIMCOM exercise tests communication capabilities during natural disasters

Interoperable mobile communication exercise at UW in Green Bay
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When a natural disaster strikes, emergency management professionals stress communication is key.

Dozens of local, state and federal agencies have gathered at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s campus for this year’s State Interoperable Mobile Communication Exercise, also called SIMCOM.

“It’s an opportunity for radio communicators across the state, local state federal and amateur, to get together and make sure their equipment can communicate with each other effectively, so when we have an actual emergency, those communications are able to take place,” said Andrew Beckett, PIO Wisconsin Emergency Management.

The exercise scenario is the aftermath of a massive storm that hit Northeast Wisconsin. It produced multiple tornadoes. Three people have been killed, 65 others are injured, and many are unaccounted for after the storm. Local communication has been wiped out so it’s up to these first responders to coordinate an emergency response.

“They are putting up radio towers to make sure interoperable communication is working, making sure equipment can interact with each other and play through different scenarios,” said Beckett.

Tom Burger is a licensed operator with ARES, the Amateur Radio Emergency Service. He uses his skills and equipment to help first responders communicate when traditional methods, like a cell phone, are wiped out because of the storm.

‘We can say, ‘Hey truck b needs to be here and pass that information,” said Burger.

Burger can also use amateur frequencies to provide Wi-Fi. Devices can hook up to Burgers Wi-Fi like a regular network and give first responders another means to communicate.

“Really radio is one of those communications platforms that is going to make it so people can communicate effectively, especially first responders on scene trying to save lives,” Beckett.

The radio towers can be set up within minutes, anywhere because it’s completely independent of the internet or phone systems.

“Communication is one of the most important aspects of emergency response because really, it is the life link to making sure that everyone knows what is going on, where they need to be and what duties they need to carry out,” said Beckett.

Officials said communication is one of the most difficult things to get right anytime there are multiple agencies responding to a disaster, which is why trainings, like SIMCOM, are so vital.

SIMCOM is an annual Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs event that is coordinated by the Division of Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard. More than 100 people representing about 60 different federal, state and local agencies participate.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Clustered Broomrape Orobanche fasciculata
Rare parasitic plant rediscovered on dunes over Lake Michigan
Jason van Eperen
Grand Chute Town Board fires administrator Jim March
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb expected to sign with Jets

Latest News

Communication tools for SIMCOM exercise
Local, state and federal agencies are training how to communicate best in emergency situations
Josh Kaul in Dane County Court
Court Battle over Wisconsin's abortion ban is underway
Josh Kaul in Dane County Court
Dane County Judge hears arguments in lawsuit filed by State Attorney General over abortion
Kohl's Corporation announced this week a $3 million donation to Children's Wisconsin to open up...
INTERVIEW: Children’s Wisconsin opening mental health clinics thanks to donation
Kohl's Corporation announced this week a $3 million donation to Children's Wisconsin to open up...
INTERVIEW: Children's Wisconsin opening mental health clinics thanks to donation