Schabusiness defense calls for another competency exam

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for the woman accused in a Green Bay murder and dismemberment case is calling for another competency exam.

The defense for Taylor Schabusiness argues the competency evaluation completed in November is no longer current.

Schabusiness is accused in the murder of Shad Thyrion.

In March, her attorney also argued her initial competency exam was done before she attacked her previous attorney in the courtroom, which he’s connecting to a mental breakdown.

Schabusiness will be back in court next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.