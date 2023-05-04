Scandinavia Planning Commission votes not to recommend Iola Sand Mine permit

SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - In a packed Scandinavia Municipal Building on Wednesday evening, the Scandinavia Planning Commission unanimously voted to not recommend the permit application for the proposed Iola Sand Mine project.

Following a roughly two-and-a-half-hour meeting, commission members Gary Marx, Melvin “Bud” Peterson, and Eric Sheppelman heard final arguments from both sides before voting against the recommendation.

Greg Ambrosius, a member of the No Iola Sand Mine group, said the decision came down to the following three questions that the members used to vote on the permit application:

What are the existing use(s) of adjacent lands to this parcel and are they compatible? It was determined the adjacent land wasn’t compliant due to people already living on the land Is the proposal consistent with the Town Comprehensive Plan? Yes or no. The Comprehensive Plan states an end date for the project must be given. The permit puts a timeline of 10-15 years depending on market conditions for gravel. The land where they want to build the sand mine is known as Private Recreation and Forestry. The Comprehensive Plan defined the purpose of that land to preserve forest and woodland and allow for recreational opportunities Four water wells, including Ambrosius’, were not identified in the permit. The wells must be identified and their depth of them needs to be determined before the permit can be considered In the Comprehensive Plan, it states “the open area of a permitted extraction operation shall not exceed 10 acres”. The permit asks to mine 23.7 acres, and the Faulks Brothers have asked for an exception. The Comprehensive Plan has no wording saying the board could legally give an exception. Is the proposal consistent with the Town Goals, Objectives, and Development Strategies as found in the Town of Scandinavia Comprehensive Plan? Yes or no. Based on the factors listed above, it was not consistent with the town’s goals of the comprehensive plan

“The permit asks to mine 40 feet,” Ambrosius said. “How could this permit be granted when they could be digging lower than my well and possibly affecting my water quality? It’s possible that all of our wells are fine, but it must be determined first before a permit can be granted.”

Representatives of the Iola Car Show argued the mines would provide funding back to the car show, which in turn, would give back to the community.

“The car show would have been long gone if we hadn’t made improvements and challenges and changes,” Iola Car Show Board Treasurer Mark Sether said. “What worked 20 years ago is not working today and it won’t work in five years so we have to continually look to improve how we do things.”

Ambrosius said the Scandinavia Town Board will hold a meeting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Town of Scandinavia Municipal Building to announce their decision regarding the permit. The board will base their vote also based on the same three questions that Planning Committee based their vote on.

Following the board’s vote on May 10, both decisions then go to the Waupaca County Zoning Committee, where five members will approve or deny the Town’s recommendations. The Zoning Committee has the final say in whether or not the Iola Sand Mine project will happen.

While nothing is guaranteed, Ambrosius said it would take something unknown for the county to not respect and follow through with the Town’s recommendation. He said counties usually adhere to the decisions of the municipalities.

