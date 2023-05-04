Notre Dame’s Kappell top pick in USHL Phase-1 Draft by Madison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame sophomore Sam Kappell has the potential to be the next in a long line of Tritons to have success beyond the ice in high school.

He’s already made state history. Setting the points record at the state tournament with five in the title game, including a hat trick against Verona back in March.

“Felt really good that day. Pucks were finding me all over the ice. Great players on the ice with me is my two linemates Brendan Gruber, Hunter Bill, we just made plays off each other and pucks were going in everywhere,” said Sam Kappell.

“Definitely one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had. Our whole team was so tight with each other and everything was team related. We just all fed off each other.”

One day Kappell could be spending a lot of time on that sheet of ice after being selected number one overall in the USHL Draft Phase-1 by Madison.

“It’s very exciting. It’s good to know work I’ve put in since I was very young is starting to pay off. It’s a nice pat on the back, but I still know there’s a lot to be done. Very exciting knowing that these guys all have interest in you and believe in you as a player. Meeting all these new people, new teams, it’s great to meet new people and see what they have to say about me and my game.,” said Kappell.

The Tritons have quite the legacy in hockey with former members of the program playing in the USHL, college, and even the NHL. Those players, like Mason Appleton of the Jet, provide a roadmap and example for players like Kappell to follow.

“A lot of them come back in the summer. We get to see how the train, eat, perform. Just their habits and how they go about their day. Just seeing in practice how hard they work. Every drill is important to them. Every single rep is important,” said Kappell.

Following a season where he finished with 34 goals and 23 assists the focus for Kappell is on continuing to improve at the prep level with Notre Dame. Working towards the goal of bringing more gold back to Green Bay.

“Staying in the weight room as much as I can. Continuing to get stronger, faster, bigger. Trying to stay on the ice, get reps against the best players possible. Making sure I’m keeping up with everything I can to progress my game,” said Kappell.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.