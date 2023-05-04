New and improved way to travel across 200-miles of Frank Lloyd Wright history

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s work can be seen across Southern Wisconsin.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The roots of America’s most iconic architect and designer, Frank Lloyd Wright, are visible across Wisconsin.

From Racine to Richland Center, both architect enthusiasts and casual visitors can use the Trail Tracker. This allows visitors to simply scan the site’s QR code along nine historic sites on a 200-mile trail as they make their way across southern Wisconsin. One of those nine sites is Taliesin, which was Wright’s home for over 50 years before he passed away in 1959.

“This was Wright’s home. He grew up here. He was a Wisconsin farm kid that went on to change architecture in America,” Executive Director of Taliesin Preservation Carrie Rodamaker said.

Nine stops along a 200-mile trail across southern Wisconsin can be visited to see historic...
Nine stops along a 200-mile trail across southern Wisconsin can be visited to see historic architecture made by Frank Lloyd Wright.(Taliesin Preservation)

The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail was originally established in 2017 following the signing of legislation by Gov. Scott Walker to honor America’s most iconic architect in his home state.

Some sites are a non-profit and might have an admission fee to support them, Rodamaker said.

“There might be an admission that you need to pay to get into these buildings but really you’re helping out because a lot of these sites are non-profits,” Rodamaker said. They need the support for their programming and for preservation so it’s a win-win all around.”

Rodamaker recommends if you want to beat the crowd, to go to these sites in May or at the end of October, as those months are the least busy.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

