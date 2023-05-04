Menasha man is expected to face multiple charges after burglary

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police were called to U-R Washinstuff on Appleton Road late in the evening on May 2nd for a possible burglary.

They got a description of the suspect and his car. A short while later, a Fox Crossing officer found him at the Dollar General nearby-determining that a burglary had occured.

The Menasha Police Department says in a written statement released to the media that they found burglary tools and other items that may have been stolen.

They also found meth in the man’s car. He’s expected to face multiple charges including burglary, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, possession of Methamphetamine and resisting an officer.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

