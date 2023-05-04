Jonie Paye, longtime WBAY manager, dies at age 76

Jonie was WBAY's national sales manager for 26 years and was active in the community, too
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY lost a long-time member of its family. Jonie Paye was WBAY’s national sales manager for 26 years from 1993 until her retirement in 2019. She died late last month. Her funeral Mass is May 4.

Jonie was incredibly passionate about serving her community, including serving on the board of Encompass Child Care and as director of the Green Bay Botanical Garden, and she was an advocate for expanding opportunities for women and children.

WBAY general sales manager Brian Teeters says, “Jonie Paye was a joy to work with -- the perfect mix of humor, humility and professionalism. She helped mentor so many of us in work and in life endeavors. She was tirelessly committed to improving our community. Jonie will truly be missed.”

We here at WBAY extend our sincere condolences to Jonie’s husband and her family.

