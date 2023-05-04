INTERVIEW: Children’s Wisconsin opening mental health clinics thanks to donation

Kohl's corporation announced this week a $3 million donation to Children's Wisconsin to open up three walk-in mental health clinics.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are four days into Mental Health Awareness Month which already includes a major investment here in the state.

Kohl’s Corporation announced this week a $3 million donation to Children’s Wisconsin to open up three walk-in mental health clinics to be placed around the state, one each of the next three years.

That will bring the total to four in the state, to help deal with what Children’s and others are calling a crisis for Wisconsin kids.

To learn more in the video above, we are joined by Mandy Quesnell, who is the Director of Acute Mental and Behavioral Health at Children’s Wisconsin.

