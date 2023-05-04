Hundreds of thousands of families in Wisconsin struggle to meet basic needs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About one third of Brown County families are feeling pressure to provide - as inflation remains stubbornly high, affecting the price tags of child care, transporation, housing, food and energy bills.

“If you’re worried about putting food on your table or whether you have a car to get to your job or whether you’ll lose your home or your apartment, you’re focusing on those things and only those things because that’s what you need to survive,” said Sarah Inman from the Brown County United Way.

United Way of Wisconsin’s latest “Alice Report” finds 34% of homes statewide are below what’s called the “Alice Threshold”. That includes people below the federal poverty line, alongside those making less than the basic cost of living.

“Households headed by individuals under 25 – 54% of those households in Brown County, so way more than that one in three – 54% struggled to meet those daily basic needs,” noted Sarah Inman, Principal Strategist Community Investments, Brown County, United Way.

Paul’s Pantry is one organization making a difference, and volunteers have seen the need for food assistance skyrocket.

“It goes up by the week. We’re seeing record numbers every week right now,” explained Craig Robbins, Executive Director, Paul’s Pantry.

Paul’s Pantry serves 204 households a day, on average.

“We’re going through 17,000 pounds of food each day five days a week,” said Craig Robbins.

Within the past year, 1,100 new families registered to use the pantry - and volunteers are feeling the surge.

“Food, volunteers and funds are the three ways people can help,” Craig Robbins remarked.

United Way encourages people who are struggling to call 211 to be connected with community resources.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.