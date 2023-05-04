Green Bay Police keeping an eye out for drunk drivers on Cinco de Mayo

Police will also be on Click It or Ticket patrol
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
*NOTE: This is stock photo.(Pexels)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Cinco de Mayo, Green Bay Police will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving and arresting anyone suspected of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) along with checking for the use of seatbelts.

Green Bay Police announced Thursday that officers will keep an eye out for drunk driving between Friday, May 5, from 11:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. The Click It or Ticket patrol will be Friday, May 5, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

“Just like Independence Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and New Year’s, people like to celebrate on Cinco de Mayo and as a result we tend to see an increase in alcohol-related traffic violations. So, if you’re planning to meet friends after work or attend a party, please also take the time to plan for a safe ride home,” said Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department.

This initiative will be funded with the use of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the department said.

