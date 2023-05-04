Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. announces non-profit organization

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department announced Wednesday afternoon the formation of the Green Bay Metro Fire Foundation.

The foundation is a non-profit organization that helps to improve public safety and partnerships within the community.

President and CEO of H. J. Martin and Sons Incorp. Ed Martin presented a check for $10,000 as an initial foundation deposit.

“Every cause has to have a start, and without a start, nothing could come behind it,” Edward said.

According to a news release, the foundation “is supported by the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and invests in innovative community-based programs, technology, strategies, training, facilities, and equipment designed to help the Green Bay Metro Fire Department focus on safety and the needs of the community.”

The Foundation encourages and supports Green Bay Metro Fire Department programs in the areas such as equipment to improve the safety and effectiveness of various fire department operations and facilities necessary to support the mission.

“After seeking the needs of our fire department, Alderman Melinda Eck and I created a proposal of $9 million to build a new station, combining Stations 1 and 3,” Alderman Jennifer Grant said. “With only securing $1 million of that, Melinda and I knew more needed to be done. We are honored to have worked with former Chief Litton and now Chief Knott in starting of this foundation. We are blessed to live in a community where local support is strong. We thought this firsthand when we sat down with Ed Martin about this foundation and with no hesitation he made our first donation of $10,000. Our men and women of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department deserve nothing but the best with safer equipment and better work environment and we hope to see that through this foundation.”

Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott said he is looking forward to seeing the foundation as a tool to provide more resources and improve services even more.

“Men and women every day do great things,” Chief Knott said. “These little things, like we’re talking about this foundation, some of these initiatives work and are going to make it even easier to do good work and to be, through that work, even better moving forward.”

“We can’t be a community without the fire department,” Edward said. “I encourage all my peers in the business community to get on board and get this thing going because the fire department needs our help.”

