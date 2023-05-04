Driver formally charged in crash that killed Sheboygan 4-year-old

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The man accused of causing a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl now faces a felony charge.

Nathan Heitzmann is charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death. He appeared in court Monday where a bond was set at $5,000 cash bond, which was posted. His next court appearance is set for May 10.

As we first alerted you, the Sheboygan Police Department and Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of N. 21st Street and Saemann Avenue in the City of Sheboygan April 12.

A pick-up truck driving southbound on N. 21st Street collided with a vehicle going eastbound on Saemann Avenue. As a result of the crash, one vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of people, including 4-year-old Cordelia Kuether. Three others were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

According to a criminal complaint, the legal charging document filed in court, an officer who spoke to Heitzmann at the scene said Heitzmann indicated that the crash was his fault and he felt guilty for what occurred.

Another statement in the criminal complaint quotes Heitzmann:

“Sgt. Stephen reported that he made contact with the defendant and noted the defendant did not have a valid driver’s license. The defendant responded ‘wow I thought I still had a point or two left, but ok, I knew it was close, I’m on and off the fricking license.’ The defendant also reported ‘I can tell you exactly what happened, this is my fault…. I looked, I stopped at the stop sign ok, looked back and forth, saw them playing on the corner, when I looked to the right, I did only look once, I’m not gonna lie, and it was kind of quick, and I did not see any car, but I’m assuming they were behind my A-pillar, that was just perfect out of my view, it’s my fault.’”

According to the criminal complaint, an officer investigating the crash noted that data from the vehicle indicated Heitzmann never made a complete stop at the stop sign prior to the crash.

The criminal complaint also said the DMV sent notice to Heitzmann that his license was suspended. When confronted by investigators, the criminal complaint said Heitzmann initially told officers he thought he had gotten 1 point dropped so he could keep his license. But when confirming with an officer that he had received a notice from the DMV prior to the accident, the criminal complaint notes him saying, “Let’s just go with that I was suspended and I’m still driving and I shouldn’t be.”

If Heitzmann is convicted, he faces a fine of up to $10,000 and a possible prison sentence of six years. His license could also be revoked for 6 months.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.