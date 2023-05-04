Dane County Judge hears arguments in lawsuit filed by State Attorney General over abortion

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s abortion ban, dating back to 1849, is now getting its first legal test - as a Dane County judge takes up a lawsuit filed by State Attorney General Josh Kaul, saying the ban conflicts with newer state abortion laws.

Kaul has said that this includes a less restrictive law from 1985 which only outlaws abortion if it’s done after the point of fetal viability.

Hannah Jurss, Assistant Attorney General said: “The state of Wisconsin and women in the state of Wisconsin are not currently able to receive critical health care that they have had a constitutional right to receive for nearly half a century because of the very lack of clarity in the law.”

In order to be able to sue, the plaintiffs - including the Attorney General - must show the judge how they’ve been harmed by the existing law.

A lawyer representing the Sheboygan County District Attorney said there’s no evidence of that harm.

He also argued that the law isn’t vague when it comes to the criteria doctors are allowed to consider when deciding if an abortion is legal.

“Look, I get it there was a United States Supreme Court decision from 1972 or 1973 that prohibited the enforcement of these statutes, but the law is also clear that when that decision goes away the statutes are then enforceable and I don’t think we can sit here and say a societal consensus has built up on the issue of abortion,” said Matthew Thome, representing Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski

Afterwards the Attorney General spoke out, saying he’s confident, in the lawsuit as he awaits a ruling.

“We’ve laid out reasons that we believe that the laws passed subsequent to Roe vs Wade are fundamentally in conflict with the 1849 ban, even if the 1849 ban is found to apply to cases involving consensual abortion. We’re confident about those arguments and ultimately we will see what the judge rules,” said Josh Kaul (D), Wisconsin Attorney General

“It may be that the citizens of the state of Wisconsin would be better served by a different statute but that is not a decision for this court or these parties to make. It is a decision for our policy makers,” Matthew Thome remarked.

The judge did not issue a ruling, and gave no hint of a timeframe for doing so.

Newly elected Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz has expressed support for abortion rights, and liberals will hold a majority on that court, once she takes office in August.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.