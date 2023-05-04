Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2023, about National Small Business Week. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday setting the path to sanction individuals involved in the recent violence in Sudan that’s left hundreds dead and thrown the African nation into chaos.

Biden said in a statement that his order will “hold individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan’s democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses.”

He said the violence taking place in Sudan is “a tragedy—and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy.”

“I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties,” Biden said.

Sudan’s fighting broke out April 15 between two commanders who just 18 months earlier jointly orchestrated a military coup to derail the nation’s transition to democracy.

The power struggle between the armed forces chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has millions of Sudanese cowering inside their homes and already displaced hundreds of thousands.

Several countries have been racing to evacuate their citizens from the troubled nation though millions remain there amid a fragile ceasefire.

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that the country’s people are “facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

The conflict has killed at least 550 people, including civilians, and wounded more than 4,900. At least 334,000 people have been displaced inside Sudan, and tens of thousands more to neighboring countries Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to U.N. agencies.

Thousands of U.N. workers were evacuated a week into the fighting, and some U.N. agencies paused their services. The World Food Program suspended operations after three of its workers were killed in fighting in southern Sudan, but the agency has since said it will resume its work.

The fighting has included unprecedented urban warfare in the capital, Khartoum.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Clustered Broomrape Orobanche fasciculata
Rare parasitic plant rediscovered on dunes over Lake Michigan
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb expected to sign with Jets
A police car.
Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing

Latest News

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast in...
‘Multiple fatalities’ under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, officials say
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
Green Bay Police keeping an eye out for drunk drivers on Cinco de Mayo
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Trump calls rape accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury
One worker is missing after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. (WFXT)
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot