Assembly speaker suggests removing diversity offices at UW schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Assembly speaker Robin Vos proposes a change for colleges campuses, suggesting the elimination of diversity offices.

In a comment to the Milwaukee Journal Senintel “if they want to increase their funding, they have to show they can prioritize things to grow the economy, not grow the racial divide.”

UW systems President, Jay Rothman, says they set a goal of increasing the number of graduates by 10% in the next fives years. He says they can’t reach it without DEI offices in place.

“The ‘I’ stands for something in DEI and that’s inclusion,” said Rothman. “That means everyone. Including people who are historically underrepresented, it also includes veterans, those of lower socio-economic means, and it also means people with differing viewpoints.”

Some students, like Brandon Balke, say they also don’t want to lose these programs.

“The diversity offices add a level of safety and security for students, that without them, we wouldn’t have,” said Balke.

The republican-controlled legislature is in the process right now of reshaping Governor Evers’ budget proposal. He wants d-e-I offices to stay.

“It’s not just something the public sector has embraced, but the private sector has,” said Governor Evers. “For good reason, we have to take those issues very seriously. I think it’s a ridiculous proposal.”

After reaching out for comment, Assembly Speaker Vos was unavailable for an interview to further discuss his comments. If the request moves forward, legislators could approve budget cuts for the UW system, or write in cuts for DEI offices.

