3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New ways to keep Alzheimer’s disease in check

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We already reported on how breathing techniques may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease - the bottom line: Breathing right can bring the heart rate down, thus minimizing the levels of amyloid-beta peptide in the blood circulation, says a study conducted by the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. Those amyloid-beta peptides play a central role in the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the National Institute of Health.

On the heels of those recent findings come news from Indianapolis: Eli Lilly and Company announced positive results of the “Trailblazer-Alz 2 Phase 3″ study showing that a drug named “donanemab” significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

Also new in the world of science: The State of New York becomes the first state in the Union to ban natural gas stoves (and furnaces) in new construction. What that might mean - Brad Spakowitz will explain the details.

