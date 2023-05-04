3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New ways to keep Alzheimer’s disease in check

Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We already reported on how breathing techniques may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease - the bottom line: Breathing right can bring the heart rate down, thus minimizing the levels of amyloid-beta peptide in the blood circulation, says a study conducted by the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. Those amyloid-beta peptides play a central role in the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the National Institute of Health.

On the heels of those recent findings come news from Indianapolis: Eli Lilly and Company announced positive results of the “Trailblazer-Alz 2 Phase 3″ study showing that a drug named “donanemab” significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

Also new in the world of science: The State of New York becomes the first state in the Union to ban natural gas stoves (and furnaces) in new construction. What that might mean - Brad Spakowitz will explain the details.

