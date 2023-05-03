Victim trapped on roof during Sheboygan house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan firefighters had to rescue a person from the roof of a burning house late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10:30, a 911 caller reported a fire with one person trapped on the roof of a home on the 1900-block of S. 13th St.

Firefighters say there were heavy flames when they arrived minutes later. The first firefighters on the scene immediately went to rescue that person while the next arriving crew tackled the fire and searched the home in case anyone else was inside.

The person and one firefighter had minor injuries and were treated on the scene by paramedics.

It took 90 minutes to completely put out the fire. The Sheboygan Fire Department says the house had an estimated $75,000 in damage and isn’t livable. The American Red Cross is helping the one person who was living there.

It isn’t known yet what caused the fire.

The fire department is reminding everyone to make sure they have working smoke detectors to give them early warning during a fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.