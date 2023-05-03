Victim trapped on roof during Sheboygan house fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan firefighters had to rescue a person from the roof of a burning house late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 10:30, a 911 caller reported a fire with one person trapped on the roof of a home on the 1900-block of S. 13th St.

Firefighters say there were heavy flames when they arrived minutes later. The first firefighters on the scene immediately went to rescue that person while the next arriving crew tackled the fire and searched the home in case anyone else was inside.

The person and one firefighter had minor injuries and were treated on the scene by paramedics.

It took 90 minutes to completely put out the fire. The Sheboygan Fire Department says the house had an estimated $75,000 in damage and isn’t livable. The American Red Cross is helping the one person who was living there.

It isn’t known yet what caused the fire.

The fire department is reminding everyone to make sure they have working smoke detectors to give them early warning during a fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Ayer
Driver accused of crashing into Fond du Lac Verizon store faces a dozen charges
A police car.
Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people
FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Report: Jordan Love reaches $22.5 million contract extension with Packers

Latest News

Rachel Bouressa on her family farm in New London
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Wisconsin Women in Conservation
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunnier, then cloudier
Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh
Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on Little Lake Butte des Morts remains