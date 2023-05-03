U.S. News & World Report: Wisconsin ranks #8 best state overall

High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked Wisconsin as the 8th best state overall in the country.

Executive Editor for News and Events at U.S. News & World Report Morgan Felchner explained that Wisconsin performs well across the board, comparing factors such as healthcare, economic stability and infrastructure.

One area that the state ranked highly in was education, sitting at #6. Felchner said that Wisconsin’s high school graduation rate and tuition and fees for colleges played a key role in it’s high rank for education.

“It’s a testament to all the different things that are going on in Wisconsin in terms of education from both K-12 all the way up to higher education as well,” Felchner said.

Wisconsin’s largest improvement this year was in fiscal stability, but the state fell behind others in the natural environment ranking and infrastructure, receiving #29 and #27 respectively.

Felchner said it is important to keep in mind that Wisconsin has been a consistently high rated state.

“That really means that the state government is doing a lot to help its residents, and that’s really what we’re looking for,” Felchner said.

The best states analysis uses more than 70 metrics and thousands of data points to rank how each state serves its residents.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Ayer
Driver accused of crashing into Fond du Lac Verizon store faces a dozen charges
A police car.
Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people
FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Report: Jordan Love reaches $22.5 million contract extension with Packers

Latest News

The Green Bay Police Department added K9s Maddie and Nox using community donations
Green Bay adds and armors police K9s with community donations
A photo of a fire truck.
Victim trapped on roof during Sheboygan house fire
Rachel Bouressa on her family farm in New London
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Wisconsin Women in Conservation
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunnier, then cloudier
Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh