STATIONARY FRONT BRINGS DAILY CHANCES OF RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK

After a couple gusty days across Wisconsin, the wind has finally weakened. Incoming high pressure brought calmer and milder weather on Wednesday. Highs varied from the low 50s by the lakeshore, to the upper 50s inland. Some spots in central Wisconsin even reach 60s.

Sunshine returned to northeast Wisconsin... However, more clouds will continue to increase due to colder, unstable air aloft in our atmosphere. A weak warm front from the north could bring chances of sprinkles or a shower tonight, but rain chances will increase after that...

Our next weathermaker is a front passing through the area Thursday and Friday... Look for scattered showers tomorrow, with a small chance of a late day thunderstorm. Additional showers will be around for the end of the work week as a stationary front sits over Wisconsin. Keep those umbrellas handy as the rain looks to linger through next Tuesday.

Your weekend looks mostly dry, with just a SLIGHT chance of rain on Sunday. We’ll have seasonable high temperatures in the middle 60s, but the lakeshore will likely be cooler with highs in the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool and calm. Perhaps a sprinkle or an isolated shower. LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. A late thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, maybe another chance for showers. HIGH: 66

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.