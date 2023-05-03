Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night's shooting in Cleveland, Texas.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested Tuesday, four days after the shooting late Friday in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Houston, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Oropeza was was arrested without incident, Henderson said. The sheriff would not say whether Oropeza was armed or how authorities figured out where he was.

Police had used drones and scent-tracking dogs during the wide search for Oropeza that included combing a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropeza had fled the scene after the attack that also left four adults dead. He said his deputies had been called to the suspect’s house at least one other time previously over shooting rounds in his yard.

